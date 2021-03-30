KITCHENER -- A female who was reportedly wanted for causing damage to a downtown Guelph parking garage was arrested outside the police station after she arrived there in a cab she couldn’t pay for.

Police say she took the taxi to the station on Monday to collect belongings she believed were there, but told the cab driver she couldn’t pay the $22 fare. She was arrested for transportation fraud and breach of probation.

The same female was reportedly caught on video around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday kicking holes in drywall and ripping out the insulation of room at a Wilson Street parking garage.

She was arrested for this incident as well and charged with mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.

The accused was held for a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.