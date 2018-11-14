

CTV Kitchener





Three people face charges after a traffic stop on a vehicle in Kitchener.

On Nov. 13, police conducted the stop in the area of Thaler Avenue and Kinzie Avenue.

Police said they located a female wanted on outstanding warrants in the trunk of the vehicle.

During investigation, suspected crystal methamphetamine and carfentanil were reportedly found.

Three occupants of the vehicle were charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The driver also faced driving charges including stunt driving.