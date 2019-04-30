Featured
Want to win $10,000? Just name this development
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 12:46PM EDT
A Kitchener developer is turning to the public to name its new project.
The former site of the Schneider’s meat processing plant on Courtland Avenue East is being turned into a mixed-use development.
It will include housing, businesses and retail spaces and feature a series of parks and plazas.
The developer, Auburn Developments, has launched a contest called “My Name Is.” The goal is simple: name the 11-hectare development and you’ll win $10,000.
One runner-up will win $1,000.
Previously, Auburn redeveloped such sites as the Arrow Lofts and The Barrel Yards. The new development
The best name for a street within the community will also be awarded $2,500.