A Kitchener developer is turning to the public to name its new project.

The former site of the Schneider’s meat processing plant on Courtland Avenue East is being turned into a mixed-use development.

It will include housing, businesses and retail spaces and feature a series of parks and plazas.

The developer, Auburn Developments, has launched a contest called “My Name Is.” The goal is simple: name the 11-hectare development and you’ll win $10,000.

One runner-up will win $1,000.

Previously, Auburn redeveloped such sites as the Arrow Lofts and The Barrel Yards. The new development

The best name for a street within the community will also be awarded $2,500.