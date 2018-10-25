

CTV Kitchener





The County of Wellington is giving away 160,000 seedlings in a bid to promote the planting of trees and the care of forests in the municipality.

They are free to residents, environment groups, service clubs, schools and municipalities in Wellington County, the municipality’s website says.

Trees can be ordered online or by printed form, and orders over 500 trees qualify for planting help.

The orders began delivering in April, with the county making an October push to continue providing trees before winter.

This initiative is through the Green Legacy Programme, which began in 2004 with the idea to plant 150,000 trees for Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Since, over two million trees have been planted in Wellington County, making it the largest municipal tree-planting program in North America, the Wellington County website says.

The Green Legacy has been recognized by the United Nations under the Billion Tree Campaign.