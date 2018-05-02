Featured
Wandering beaver causes a stir in Uptown Waterloo
A beaver had to be returned to Waterloo park after it was found wandering through uptown.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018 7:14AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say they sometimes respond to some interesting calls.
Such was the case yesterday, when a beaver was on the loose in a section of Waterloo that is home to restaurants, bars and shops.
Police say the beaver had wandered away from nearby Waterloo Park.
They say the beaver was returned home with help from Ground Search -- and company that helps find lost pets -- and staff from the Beertown pub.