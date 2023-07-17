Walter Street closed as police respond to barricaded person

Waterloo regional police say officers are negotiating with a male who has barricaded himself in the area of Walter Street in Kitchener.

Police said in a tweet posted at 3:15 p.m. to expect an increased police presence in the area.

Police have closed Walter Street.

