Two charged with arson for three fires in Kitchener-Waterloo Walmarts

Two people have been arrested and charged with arson following a series of fires at Walmarts in Kitchener-Waterloo.

The fires were reported Tuesday night at three locations: Ottawa Street South and Fischer Hallman Road in Kitchener, Ottawa Street North and River Road in Kitchener, and Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street South in Waterloo. Police have previously stated that the fires were started in the toilet paper and paper towel aisles. Damage to the three locations is estimated at $12 million.

Bus overturned as road blockade after tensions rise with Indigenous land dispute

An overturned bus on Argyle Street South in Caledonia has acted as a symbol of renewed tensions in an Indigenous land dispute, as demonstrators say the ball is now in the government's court.

Demonstrators have been on the proposed housing development site McKenzie Meadows, also known as 1492 Land Back Lane, for nearly 100 days protesting what they say is unceded Indigenous land. They clashed with police in a standoff after a judge granted a permanent injunction Thursday ordering the group, largely comprised of members from Six Nations of the Grand River, off of a McKenzie Meadows.

Public health links 11 COVID-19 cases to place of worship event as Waterloo Region numbers grow

A place of worship event was one of the latest outbreaks declared in the area as Waterloo Region saw the total number of cases grow to 2,076, resolved cases to 1,855, and deaths stay the same at 120. As of Sunday, only one of the 13 cases linked to the event is still active.

Cases of COVID-19 have been reported at five different Waterloo Region schools in the past week.

Meanwhile, the organizer of a party in Waterloo on Oct. 10 was handed a $750 fine Tuesday for exceeding the provincial limit of 10 people inside a residence.

By the numbers:

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 809 cases, 37 deaths, 720 resolved

Brant County: 223 cases, 5 deaths, 209 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 522 cases, 37 deaths, 462 resolved

Huron Perth: 142 cases, 5 deaths, 136 resolved

Popular Kitchener wedding venue the Hacienda Sarria closes

The event operations manager of the Hacienda Sarria confirmed they are closing their doors permanently to CTV Kitchener on Wednesday morning, saying the closure is due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and continuously changing government restrictions.

Speculation about the closure began on social media on Tuesday evening, with many future brides-to-be worried about their wedding day, while vendors worried about losing out on a paying gig. At the time, the company said that anyone who has booked their wedding at the venue will receive a package of information from BDO, who will notify them about next steps for making a claim.

On Friday, an insolvency trustee said couples who already put down a deposit at the recently closed Hacienda Sarria likely won't get their money back.

Former Nazi death squad member facing deportation hearing

A Waterloo man who was a former Nazi death squad member has lost his latest bid to remain in Canada. The Immigration and Refugee Board has ruled against Helmut Oberlander, meaning he will now face a deportation hearing.

Oberlander, who is now 96, is accused of concealing his involvement with a Nazi death squad when he immigrated to Canada. He claimed he was forced into the role and didn't take part in any killings.