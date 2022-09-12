Walmart announces reusable bag pilot project in Guelph

A new kiosk is coming to Walmart customers in Guelph with the focus of creating a “circular economy” to eliminate plastic bag waste.

Walmart said earlier this year, it eliminated single-use plastic bags in several stores across Ontario, including Guelph. The

“In-store GOATOTE kiosks allow customers to check out clean reusable bags for a fee, use them for up to one month, and return them to be cleaned, sanitized and then put back into circulation within the kiosk,” a media release from Walmart.

GOATOTE is a reusable bag system that allows users to check out bags for a limited time.

The pilot project allows customers in Guelph to take as many reusable bags as they need for their shopping trip from the GOATOTE kiosk in-store, paying $1 per use or $3 per month for unlimited access.

Customers are required to return the bags within 30 days, at which point, GOATOTE will clean the bags before adding them back into circulation.

“Introducing GOATOTE kiosks into our Guelph stores provides our customers with more choice in how they carry out their purchases when they shop with us and provides us with an opportunity to test this concept for broader use,” the release said.

“This is a great option for customers who are still learning to bring reusable options from home when they shop, or who simply prefer the option to take as many bags as they need and return them later.”

The City of Guelph has banned single used plastic shopping bags starting Jan. 1, 2023.