KITCHENER -- A farm near Wallenstein is transitioning to organic farming to continue to evolve and prepare for the future.

Five generations of one family have all contributed to 3Gen Organics over the decades.

"We have three generations that make up the generation as of 2020," owner Brett Israel said.

The family is working to stay relevant in the future of agriculture.

"Improve the environment, improve soil health, animal health and human health," farmer Jamie Israel said.

"I want to be able to leave the farm to my children and my grandchildren one day," Brett said.

Farms continue to disappear across Canada.

"Since 1991, we have lost over 75,000 farms in Canada," said Emily Duncan, a PhD candidate at the University of Guelph.

Duncan said urbanization has generations wanting to leave the industry, along with rising land prices.

"If you are someone who inherits a family farm, it might be more appealing to sell that farm rather than continue farming," Duncan said.

The Israels recently overhauled their system to make the switch to organic.

"When we started investigating the organic system, it appeared to us that those standards would probably meet with anything within the next 20 years," Carl Israel said.

"Our animals have to have the ability to go outside," Brett said. "They enjoy straw bedding, natural sunlight inside the barn, three times the square footage interior space and their diet is totally free from GMOs and synthetic inputs." The family hopes the changes will help them prepare for industry changes and keep their business going.