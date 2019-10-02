

Zayn Jinah, CTV Kitchener





A program is bringing a different type of traffic to school, which gets kids to class safely and on time.

The Walking School Bus was introduced to the region last year. It's the second year the Canadian Cancer Society is offering the program in Waterloo Region.

The program is re-launching as part of International Walk to School Day.

With adult supervision, the group picks up students along the way to school.

"We have 10 schools that are currently operating Walking School Buses and we have about 10 more that are along the path to getting there. But we can have many more and we would be happy to support any school that has an interest," says Colleen Cooper, the Walking School Bus coordinator.

Cooper also says a lot of students live in a walk zone but are being driven to school, which is what inspired this program.

She adds that not only is it good for kids' safety, but also for their health and the health of the environment.