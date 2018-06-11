

CTV Kitchener





Hundreds of people laced up to raise money for brain cancer research.

Walkers and runners filled Waterloo Park on Sunday for the Kitchener-Waterloo brain tumour walk.

The walk, in its 17th year, raises funds for research and programs for people who are battling brain cancer.

In total, the event raised close to $90,000 for the brain tumour foundation of Canada.