Featured
Walking and running to raise money for brain cancer research
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 6:49AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 11, 2018 7:23AM EDT
Hundreds of people laced up to raise money for brain cancer research.
Walkers and runners filled Waterloo Park on Sunday for the Kitchener-Waterloo brain tumour walk.
The walk, in its 17th year, raises funds for research and programs for people who are battling brain cancer.
In total, the event raised close to $90,000 for the brain tumour foundation of Canada.