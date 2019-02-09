

CTV Kitchener





Roughly 100 people braved through the chilly weather and trekked across Waterloo Region to raise money for The Working Centre.

The Waterloo Region Crossing was started last year by three people to help raise awareness about the risks of exposure for the homeless. The group managed to raise $5,000 in six weeks to help feed 400 people twice a day.

This year’s journey began at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

“No matter how you think you understand what they go through, it's nothing like if you really walk the walk, really try it yourself,” said Rasha Salem, who was walking 65 km.

Tessa Jennison and two others created the event in 2018, and only opened it to the public in 2019. They’ve managed to raise $30,000 at the time of inquiry for the Working Centre.

“We might be able to put a down payment on a new building that could go towards one of our accessible housing projects,” said Alyse Johnston of the Working Centre. “It’s definitely needed right now. We have a housing crisis in Kitchener. It’s leaving lots of people without a home and stable housing.”

Waterloo Region Crossing plans to hold the event next year and is still accepting donations online at their website.