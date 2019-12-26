KITCHENER -- Patients looking for an opening at a local walk-in clinic on Boxing Day were in for a long wait.

“The flu’s hitting me hard,” said patient Salman Bashir. “I had to use Google [to find clinics that were open]. I actually called a couple of them and they didn’t pick up.”

Staff at some walk-in clinics around Waterloo Region tell CTV Kitchener they’ve seen a steady stream of patients since they opened their doors on Thursday morning.

For the clinics that are open during the holidays, patients say the wait can range from an hour and 25 minutes to three hours.

Pharmacist Mohamed Abdul Latif says more than 50 people have called to inquire about his walk-in clinic, which was closed for Boxing Day.

“Almost 15 people have come to write their name [on a wait list as well],” he said. “I told them the clinic is still closed and we cannot change that.”

Latif adds that most patients that come in have symptoms associated with cold weather.

“Sore throat, chest infection, sinuses,” he said. “This is especially the case with young children if they are excited to go outside and then inside. It’s warm and then cold, so this will subject them to being sick.”

Latif advises that people layer up when going out and stay up to date on flu shots and vaccinations to stay healthy over the holidays.

He mentions to speak with a pharmacist about what over the counter medications could be taken before seeing a doctor.

Officials at Grand River Hospital say the also usually see an increase in numbers at their emergency room as well as longer wait times.