Wait continues for the Schneider family's Wilmot land donation

The wait continues for the Schneider family as they attempt to donate a large parcel of land to the Rare Charitable Reserves.

Since 2020, the Schneiders have been trying to donate over 230 acres of land in Wilmot Township.

The deal hit a snag when the township decided in order for the donation to go through, the property would need a parking lot and it would need to be paid for by Rare or the Schneiders.

The family indicated the donation would have to happen while 94 year-old Jane Schneider is still living.

MORE: Schneider family land donation hits bureaucratic road block in Wilmot Township

The township said they, along with the City of Waterloo, are working with the Schneiders and Rare to find a solution.

The City of Waterloo, however, has a different outlook on the situation as they do not believe a parking lot is required.

“We understand that Rare would not be increasing programming significantly at this location and therefore, at this time, we do not believe that an additional formal parking lot is required,” the city said in a statement.

Stephanie Sobek-Swant, executive director of the rare Charitable Research Reserve, skiing on the Schneider lands. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

Royce Bodaly is the Ward 2 Councillor in Waterloo and it borders the Schneider property.

He said the City of Waterloo is minor player in this dispute.

“With respect to the to the land donation, the city does not really have a role to play when it comes to the land donation.”

According to Bodaly, the city believes any parking issues can be mitigated without building a new parking area.

“While we don't agree that a parking lot itself is necessary to facilitate the land donation, we do respect and appreciate that there are concerns with respect to pedestrians and the safety of the Wilmot line and people accessing the land,” he said.

Map from the rare Charitable Research Reserve.

Bodaly is hopeful a deal can be reached soon.

“It would be a huge loss, not just for residents today, but for residents well into the future.”

Rare Charitable Reservesand the Schneider family have both been vocal about the urgency to get the deal done quickly.

So far there are no planned council meetings to discuss the issue.

No one from Wilmot Township was made available to speak with CTV News on this story.