Vrbanovic re-elected in Kitchener, other results pouring in

Polls are now closed across Waterloo region for the Ontario municipal election. This is where you can follow along for live results and updates.

CTV News Kitchener will have results for Waterloo region cities and townships, plus Guelph, Stratford and Brantford.

The race for Waterloo regional councillor is shaping up to be one of the most competitive, with only two of the eight directly elected councillors seeking another term. Thirty people are vying for directly elected councillor positions.

As for the head of regional council, three people, including incumbent Karen Redman are running for regional chair.

Regardless of the vote, the City of Waterloo will get a new mayor tonight, with current mayor Dave Jaworsky not seeking re-election.

The City of Stratford will also welcome a new mayor as five-term incumbent Dan Mathieson announced he would not seek re-election.

Kitchener has a five-way race for mayor, including incumbent Berry Vrbanovic.

Four people, including incumbent Kathryn McGarry, are vying for mayor of Cambridge.

9:04 p.m. CTV Election Team declares Dorothy McCabe elected as mayor of Waterloo. With 33 out of 52 polls reporting, McCabe had 6,605 votes, or 47 per cent of the vote.The next closest candidate, Shannon Weber, had 38 per cent.

8:57 p.m. Cam Guthrie re-elected as mayor of Guelph, CTV Election Team declares. With 20 out of 68 polls reporting, Guthrie had 8,121 votes. The next closest candidate, Danny Drew had 1,259.

8:54 p.m. CTV Election Team declares Berry Vrbanovic elected as mayor of Kitchener. With 33 out of 87 polls reporting, Vrbanovic had 12,186 votes, or 81 per cent of the vote.