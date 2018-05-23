Featured
Voyeurism charge laid after investigation at fitness centre
The OPP detachment in Ingersoll is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 10:52AM EDT
An alleged voyeurism incident at an Ingersoll business has led to the arrest of one man.
Oxford County OPP say the incident occurred last week at a fitness centre on Thames Street South.
They say the man was arrested the same day as the alleged voyeurism.
A 48-year-old man from Zorra Township has been charged with one count of voyeurism.