Voyeurism charge laid after girl watched through window
The OPP detachment in Ingersoll is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 2:36PM EDT
A man who allegedly watched a then-17-year-old girl through a bathroom window in Ingersoll has been arrested.
Oxford County OPP say the girl reported seeing a man peering into her bathroom window in September 2016.
A lengthy investigation led police to a 34-year-old man from the Aylmer area.
The man is facing one count of voyeurism, and has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court.