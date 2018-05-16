

CTV Kitchener





A man who allegedly watched a then-17-year-old girl through a bathroom window in Ingersoll has been arrested.

Oxford County OPP say the girl reported seeing a man peering into her bathroom window in September 2016.

A lengthy investigation led police to a 34-year-old man from the Aylmer area.

The man is facing one count of voyeurism, and has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court.