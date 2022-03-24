Voting now open for Ontario’s worst road
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is back with its annual Worst Roads campaign and Ontarians have until April 19 to cast their votes for their least favourite local thoroughfares.
Along with potholes, voters can make their selection based on issues including congestion, poor road signs, badly-timed traffic lights and pedestrian and cycling safety, the CAA said in a media release.
No roads from Waterloo Region and the surrounding area cracked the top 10 in 2021. But three local roads made it into the top 5 for the CAA’s western region:
- York Road in Guelph was named the worst road in the region
- King Street East in Kitchener was third
- River Road East in Kitchener was fifth
Teresa Di Felice, the CAA's assistant vice-president of government and community relations, said once the results are in, the association works to advocate for the nominated roads to be repaired.
"We highlight the need for fixing the roads with decision makers ... but we also advocate for consistent and regular funding from senior levels of government,” she said.
According to Di Felice, residents' concerns about road quality are not always being communicated to the necessary levels of governments.
“We know that through CAA’s research, almost three quarters of Ontarians are venting about the state of our roads to either their spouses, friends or co-workers and not always to local government officials,” Di Felice said.
Voting will be open until April 19. After voting concludes, the CAA turns over the data to the Canadian Road Builders Association, who evaluates the roads with the most votes and helps provide technical insight into the roads’ flaws, Di Felice said.
“We anticipate that to take a little bit of time and so the plan is to release the list in early June.”
With files from Abby Neufeld/CTV Toronto
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Trudeau unveils new Russia sanctions amid growing NATO pressure over defence spending
Pressure from Canada's allies to boost the country's defence budget marked the end of an extraordinary summit on the war in Ukraine, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed anew to increase military spending but with only vague suggestions of how to get there.
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Canada to hike oil, gas output by 300,000 barrels a day to help displace Russian fuel
Canada's oil and gas producers can hike output by the equivalent of 300,000 barrels a day by the end of the year to help displace Russian fossil fuels, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
BREAKING | Quebec Premier Francois Legault tests positive for COVID-19
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Thursday afternoon. The premier made the announcement in a post to social media later on the same day.
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
What Russia's invasion of Ukraine says about its military capabilities
Thursday marks exactly one month since Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine. Experts say corruption, poor logistics and low morale among its troops suggest that Russia's invasion of Ukraine hasn't gone according to plan.
Feds look to amend Constitution Act to impose new minimum seat count for each province
The federal government is looking to change the law to impose a new minimum seat count for each province, ensuring that in future riding redistributions, no province will ever be allocated fewer seats than they have now.
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russian collusion allegations
Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia.
London
-
$19k of cocaine seized during traffic stop: St. Thomas police
St. Thomas, Ont. police seized $19,000 worth of cocaine following a traffic stop Wednesday night.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man turns himself in following alleged sexual assault of roommate
A St. Thomas, Ont. man turned himself into police following an alleged sexual assault involving his roommate.
-
'I thought it was my TV show': Neighbour watching Chicago Fire as triplex catches fire
A triplex fire in Sarnia, Ont. caused extensive damage, injured one person and left at least a half-dozen people looking for temporary housing.
Windsor
-
'This city couldn't afford to miss this opportunity': Windsor spends $45 million to acquire Stellantis-LG battery plant properties
Governments of all levels put up hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer money as incentive to lure the $5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to Windsor and that includes a sizeable contribution from the city.
-
'I don't need this right now': Accused attempted to hide and fix vehicle used in fatal hit and run of Windsor boy
A sentencing hearing was held Thursday for Christopher Filiault,46, who previously pleaded guilty to failing to remain at the scene of an accident and obstruction of justice.
-
Weekend Preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment from March 24 – 27
Here’s a look at what’s happening in Windsor-Essex from March 24-27.
Barrie
-
OPP arrest man accused of stealing puppy from Alliston home
Nottawasaga OPP arrested a Brampton man accused of stealing a puppy from a home in Alliston.
-
Ontario grocer Farm Boy set to open in Barrie
Ontario grocer Farm Boy is opening its door in Barrie on March 31, the 44th location in the province.
-
SIU clears OPP officer in 2021 shooting death of Bobcaygeon man
Ontario's watchdog has cleared a Kawartha Lakes OPP officer of any wrongdoing in connection with the Nov. 25, 2021, shooting death of a man at his residence in Bobcaygeon.
Northern Ontario
-
Former CAO of township near the Sault says sexism by council led to her firing
Mary-Lynn Duguay brought forward a report on pay equity to council and was fired without reason on March 16.
-
British skating announcer fired for nasty remark about Meghan Duhamel
The International Skating Union has apologized and replaced its world championship commentators for vulgar comments aimed at Lively, Ont., native and Olympic champion Meagan Duhamel.
-
Police in Blind River seize grenades, smoke bombs, ammo, more than 80 firearms
Ontario Provincial Police in East Algoma uncovered a large cache of weapons recently when they responded to a report of a disturbance at a Blind River residence.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King facing new charges
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King is facing several new charges in relation to his alleged role in the occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of increased COVID-19 transmission
Ottawa Public Health is warning there will be evidence of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in the province.
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer in hospital with serious injuries after accidentally shooting himself
A Toronto police officer has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he accidentally shot himself in the hand and leg, a spokesperson says.
-
Man, 25, found dead inside car after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario west of Toronto
Peel police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found dead inside a car that plunged into Lake Ontario in Mississauga early Thursday morning.
-
Ontario driver facing eight tickets from same speed camera in school zone
An Ontario driver is facing eight speeding tickets from the same automated radar camera set up in a school zone.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec Premier Francois Legault tests positive for COVID-19
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing symptoms Thursday afternoon. The premier made the announcement in a post to social media later on the same day.
-
Quebec should plan mass COVID second-booster program for the fall: vaccine committee
Quebec's immunization committee is suggesting the government start preparing a mass COVID-19 vaccine fourth-dose campaign for the general population that would be launched in the fall.
-
Quebec reports increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers
Quebec reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 28 on Thursday, the day after public health professionals said to expect a rise in patients in the coming weeks.
Atlantic
-
N.S. passes bill to protect senior health officials from harassment outside homes
The Nova Scotia legislature quickly adopted new legislation Thursday protecting senior health officials from harassment and intimidation outside their homes.
-
Canada to resume exports of P.E.I. potatoes to U.S. after potato wart halted trade
Prince Edward Island farmers will soon be able to resume exporting potatoes to the United States, months after Canada suspended shipments because of the detection of potato wart in fields on the Island.
-
N.S. announces $13-million support package for low-income residents as cost of living rises
The Government of Nova Scotia has announced a support package worth $13.2 million to help low-income Nova Scotians as gas prices and the cost of living continue to rise.
Winnipeg
-
Guard at RCMP detachment charged with sexual assault of woman in cell: RCMP
A Manitoba man in his 50s has been charged with sexual assault after a woman was assaulted while in a cell at an RCMP detachment.
-
Suspect arrested in connection with serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl: WPS
A man has been charged after police say a 12-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell this week.
-
Sequencing suggests BA.2 variant may be increasing in Manitoba
New provincial data suggests the rate of the Omicron subvariant BA.2 may be on the rise in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in sexual assaults, robberies targeting personal care businesses
In each instance, police said the suspect entered personal care businesses, demanded money at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted female employees.
-
Man dies after being hit by Calgary CTrain at 39th Avenue Station
One man has died after being hit by a CTrain on Thursday morning.
-
Kenney vote results to be announced 39 days after UCP leadership review meeting
The results of Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party leadership review will be made public on May 18, the party's president confirmed Thursday.
Edmonton
-
UCP MLAs call on Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
-
Kenney vote results to be announced 39 days after UCP leadership review meeting
The results of Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party leadership review will be made public on May 18, the party's president confirmed Thursday.
-
About as many doctors left Alberta in 2021 as in the prior 2 years combined
The figures show 140 doctors left the province in 2021, compared to 87 in 2020 and 54 in 2019.
Vancouver
-
Surrey shooting that injured 19-year-old appears targeted: RCMP
Police are investigating a shooting in Surrey's Guildford area that left a 19-year-old injured on Wednesday night.
-
Reporting sex assault within Vancouver police ranks came with stigma and career setbacks, survivor says
Watching former Vancouver police officer Jagraj Berar taken out of court in handcuffs was a satisfying moment for the colleague he sexually assaulted three years ago – but getting justice came with a price.
-
Thieves attempted to use taxi as getaway vehicle in Vancouver theft, police say
Vancouver police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing more than $16,000 in merchandise from a store in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood and hailing a taxi in their attempt to flee.