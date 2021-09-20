‘Vote For Bentley’: Pet candidate campaign sign pops up in Waterloo
According to one campaign sign in Waterloo, there’s another, furrier candidate in consideration for this year’s election.
Al Maki spotted a “Vote For Bentley” sign on Ira Needles Boulevard near the Boardwalk that features a dog dressed in formal wear.
The three key platform planks of “more parks, lower vet bills, and less stress” are also featured on the sign.
“Well I thought it was an interesting new candidate and I wanted to see,” said Maki. “He had some pretty good points on the sign there, so I just thought I’d pull over and see if I could get some contact information for him.”
With polls opening Monday morning at 9:30 a.m., voters will not be able to pencil in Bentley, as the deadline to get on the ballot has long passed.
Election Day 2021: Londoners join the rest of Canada in historic vote
Canada’s pandemic election reaches the finish line Monday as Canadians get set to choose the future of the country.
Bullet hole found in garage of student residence near Fanshawe College
London police are appealing for information from the public after damage from a gunshot was found in the garage door of a student residence near Fanshawe College.
'It’s concerning': Class dismissals continue
As classes continue to be dismissed at various schools across the region due to positive cases of COVID-19, parents and students are holding their breath hoping school won't close down again.
Essex OPP search for missing man, police concerned for his well-being
Essex residents can expect an increased police presence in the town as officers search for a 65-year-old resident reported missing Saturday.
Terry Fox Run happens virtually, with support of Barrie's million-dollar man
Four decades after Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope, his legacy is continuing throughout the country.
Simcoe County prepares to hit voting booth
Central Ontario residents will hit the voting booth on Monday to decide who will represent them in Ottawa.
Travelling exhibit which aims to end Islamophobia stops in Barrie
A travelling exhibit made a stop at the Barrie waterfront to combat Islamaphobia on Sunday.
Liberal push to make election a referendum on pandemic only partly successful
The federal election campaign entered its final hours with party leaders making last-minute appeals in whirlwind tours of swing ridings, all while still trying to convince voters to buy into their version of what this vote is all about.
LRT train derails on Confederation Line near Tremblay Station
Rideau Transit Maintenance warns it could be at least a week before service resumes on the Confederation Line after a train derailment near Tremblay Station damaged the track infrastructure.
University of Ottawa student-athlete Francis Perron dies shortly after Gee-Gees football game
The University of Ottawa is mourning the death of Gee-Gees football player Francis Perron, who died shortly after the Gee-Gees first game of the season.
Election Day: Residents in Ottawa and eastern Ontario head to the polls in the 44th general election
Polling stations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
Here are the 13 GTA ridings to watch on election day 2021
Heading to the polls, there are still a number of ridings where anything can happen. Here is a list of GTA ridings to watch on election day.
Detective who solved murder of Ontario doctor says her killer made big mistake trying to hide his crime
The lead detective on the horrific murder of an Ontario doctor says her neurosurgeon killer made one big mistake when trying to cover up the crime, leaving investigators a calling card that led them straight to his door.
When can I vote on election day? A guide to voting in the GTA
Here’s what you need to know to vote in the Greater Toronto Area.
Quebec government has 'lost control' of COVID-19 situation; Liberals want crisis management committee
The leader of the Quebec Liberal Party is demanding that a crisis management committee be created in wake of the province's current COVID-19 situation.
Polls open Monday following interesting summertime pandemic election
As the federal election winds down, experts say it's been an interesting campaign, and the results should be equally interesting Monday night as many across the Maritimes will be watching closely.
Worker at Northwood long-term care home in Halifax tests positive for COVID-19
A case of COVID-19 has been linked to Northwood, the long-term care home in Halifax that was the epicentre of the virus during the first wave of the pandemic.
Imams ask Conservative candidate to quit over poor follow-up on apology for posts
The Canadian Council of Imams says the Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia's Central Nova riding must resign because his apology for Islamophobic media posts was an insincere attempt at damage control.
Growing ‘anger and resentment’ prompts message from Winkler police chief
As southern Manitoba grapples with low vaccination rates and adherence to public health orders, City of Winkler officials are warning conflict in the community is at an all-time high.
-
Albertans head to the polls, premier keeps distance
It's Election Day in Canada and it comes amid the fourth wave of the pandemic that's overwhelming Alberta's hospitals while the premier has steered clear of the campaign trail.
Experts watching 3 Calgary ridings on eve of 2021 election day
All but one of the province's 34 ridings were painted blue in 2019, but when Albertans vote Monday, many believe this time around could be different.
NEW | The vaccinated may enter: Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins today
Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system comes into force Monday.
-
-
Proof of vaccination: Social media video shows customer arguing with staff, other customers at B.C. restaurant
Social media video appears to show a woman arguing with staff and other customers at a B.C. restaurant about the province's proof of vaccination requirements, describing the enforcement as "tyranny."
Battlegrounds in B.C. could swing the balance of power in election
As polls close across the country Monday evening and the vote tally begins, a handful of tight races in British Columbia could determine which party seizes power, or whether Canada will have a minority or majority government.
'Exhausted, overworked and facing brutal criticism': B.C. health authority appeals for patience, vaccination amid staffing crisis
A B.C. health authority is sounding the alarm about a staffing crisis in one one of its hospitals.