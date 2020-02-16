BRANTFORD -- One group in Brantford is taking the extra step to bring kindness to those who need it the most.

Friends 4 Kindness walked across the city for the second time on Sunday to hand out needed items to those living on the streets.

“When you’re homeless you feel like nobody cares,” said Nathen Crooker, who has been homeless for three years. “Just the fact that there are people out there that do care and they’re here showing it is wonderful.”

Necessities in the baskets that were handed out include gloves, hats, scares, hygiene items, and food, all to help those in need get through the winter months.

“Share what you have with others with people that might not have the same advantages,” said Kindness Walk organizer Nicole Callander. “There are people freezing cold and are down on their luck and a lot of times by no fault of their own.”

The group decided to have the second walk after a successful first one around Christmas.

“When we get together and we include other people we become stronger and more fulfilled,” said one participant. “We all have it to give so we should.”

The next Kindness Walk is scheduled for March 15. Friends 4 Kindness is accepting community donations and can be contacted on their Facebook page.