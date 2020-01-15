KITCHENER -- The upcoming 2020 Special Olympics Ontario Spring Games is in need of some volunteer help.

More than 2,500 athletes, coaches, staff, spectators, and volunteers are expected to attend this year’s games in Waterloo Region from May 21-23.

Regional Police will be hosting the event and say they’re looking to recruit about 500 volunteers.

Areas needed for volunteers include scorekeeping, timekeeping, referees, linespeople, venue set-up and tear-down, opening and closing ceremonies, as well as hospitality.

Volunteers must be a minimum of 16 years of age. Children aged 10-15 may volunteer with a parent or guarding in the Family Volunteer Program.

To find out more about the volunteer process, visit http://2020springgames.com/volunteer/.