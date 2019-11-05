

Zayn Jinah, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A Christmas tradition is alive in well in downtown Kitchener.

The 71st annual Pudding Factory is underway at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church, where 35 volunteers gathered to make sure Christmas pudding is ready for the weekend.

It's an old recipe used to fundraise for the church and three local charities.

The Pudding Factory estimates that it will raise about $16,000 this year. Any leftover puddings are taken to Meals-On-Wheels.

The number of orders has gone down over the years, but spirits of the volunteers have stayed high.

"It's fun, you get to know other people. We have a number of people who come who don't belong to the parish and they really enjoy it," says Judy Shantz, the Pudding Factory coordinator.

"When you're working beside somebody you talk, even if it's scrubbing the pans out."

The pudding pickup is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., along with a craft bake sale and a tea room.