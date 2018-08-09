

CTV Kitchener





A group of volunteers are fed up with needles and trash in their community and are taking matters into their own hands in Cambridge.

The group, headed by Ryan Coles, has organized a number of community clean-ups.

Coles says the opioid and homeless crisis in the city has reached a tipping point.

“We are cleaning up these homeless camps to make the trails and green spaces in the community a safer place for our children and ourselves,” says Coles.

On Wednesday evening the team walked the Mill Run Trail with trash bags and picked up needles and garbage.

Coles says he started organizing these clean ups about a month ago after he discovered needles in the forest near his home.

The group will be in Galt next week to tidy the Moffat Creek Trail before heading to Preston the following week.