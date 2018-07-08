

CTV Kitchener





The 37th installment of Bug Out took place in Heidelberg Sunday.

The event is hosted annually by the K-W & Area Bug Club, in association with the K-W Optimist Club.

From vintage to modern, 21 classes are put on display, with car registrants voting on one another’s vehicles.

“If you like anything to do with Volkswagen, when you come here, we’ll have the car for you,” said Stephen Hill, president of the K-W & Area Bug Club.

The event drew attendees around Ontario, from North Bay to Sarnia.