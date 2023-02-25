Vocal ensembles perform for new Ken Seiling Museum exhibit

A new exhibit at the Ken Seling Waterloo Region Museum is aiming to share the power of music.

Giving Voices – Vocal Ensembles opened at the museum Saturday with local performances.

The new exhibit was inspired by the 100th anniversary of the Grand Philharmonic Choir and celebrates the heritage of local vocal ensembles, their diversity, and the communities they inspire.

Julian Kingston, the manager of Region of Waterloo museums, says the exhibit looks at everything from what it takes to perform, to the power of song during the pandemic.

"I think music is amazing and especially singing," said Kingston. "Singing cuts across all cultures and all time. When you sing with somebody, your heartbeats synchronize. It's that powerful. Being separated from that [during the pandemic] was a loss. These choirs came up with ideas and innovations to keep practising and performing. I think that speaks to the idea of the power of singing and its importance to the human spirit."

The exhibit runs for the rest of the year through January and has different programming planned over the next 12 months.