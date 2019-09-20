Featured
Visitor restrictions at CMH due to enteric outbreak
Cambridge Memorial Hospital is seen in Cambridge, Ont. on Thursday, April 12, 2012.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 4:56PM EDT
Cambridge Memorial Hospital is limiting the number of visitors to its inpatient mental health wing due to an enteric outbreak.
Symptoms of the intestinal illness include vomiting and diarrhea.
The hospital says patients in the wing have been affected.
Only one visitor is now allowed per patient on Wing B, Level 4.
Those restrictions will be lifted once there are no new cases for five days.
The hospital says they have increased their disinfection practices and precautions have been implemented.