Cambridge Memorial Hospital is limiting the number of visitors to its inpatient mental health wing due to an enteric outbreak.

Symptoms of the intestinal illness include vomiting and diarrhea.

The hospital says patients in the wing have been affected.

Only one visitor is now allowed per patient on Wing B, Level 4.

Those restrictions will be lifted once there are no new cases for five days.

The hospital says they have increased their disinfection practices and precautions have been implemented.