The family of an Elmira woman who was killed in a Saskatchewan crash are preparing to say their final farewells.

Bettina Schuurmans died on July 9 after a semi-tractor trailer hit the tractor she riding with her husband Henk.

A visitation for Bettina will be held Monday and Tuesday on the family’s Milky Wave Farm at 1088 Jesse Place in Elmira.

Monday’s visitation runs from 3-7 p.m., and on Tuesday, from 1-5 p.m.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at Woodside Bible Fellowship.

The family asks that any donations be given to the Christian Children’s Fund of Canada.