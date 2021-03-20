KITCHENER -- For nearly every weekend of the pandemic, the team at Thunderstorm Productions have been holding virtual dance parties.

The Kitchener service that specializes in DJs, dancing, and in-person celebrations quickly pivoted to a safer option once COVID-19 hit.

"It's perfectly set up for what we want to do," said owner Eric Hoshooley. "It also allows us to play commercial recorded music. We do pay licensing every year as a DJ service to play that."

The owner adds that he's notice the opportunity to network over the past years has grown exponentially, from other production companies and DJs in Waterloo Region to all over the world.

"Other competitors that we don't even consider competitors are now our friends," said Hoshooley. "Now we're all just one big family.

"It's nice to be able to get these friendships and relationships going."

For the people tuning in, the streaming service has been both a chance to listen to their favourite music and chat to other viewers.

"Now I'm friends with so many people because of that," said participant Melissa Omoniyi. "It was so awesome."

Hoshooley says they are looking to expand into more virtual events in the future in order to help keep the beat going.