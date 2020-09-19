KITCHENER -- The International Association of Firefighters held a virtual ceremony Saturday to honour the men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

A total of 245 names have been etched into its Wall of Honour, including members from Kitchener, Cambridge and Brantford.

Among them is Ronald Cronin, who served as Fire Captain in Kitchener for 30 years.

The annual ceremony honours those who died while on duty, but this year it was also reflects the 16 people who lost their lives after contracting COVID-19 on the job.

Emergency medical workers were also included in Saturday’s ceremony.

All of the names will be added to the Wall of Honor at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.