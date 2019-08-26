

CTV Kitchener





A Laurier football fan seen in a viral video deking out players is now on the team.

Alex Morrison, who has developmental disabilities, says he was all smiles when he got the chance to practice with the Golden Hawks this summer.

“I actually did it through my heart,” said Morrison on the move he pulled in the video. “It is a good feeling because I like other people being excited.”

The practice was a part of an annual event put on with the Lighthouse Program in Kitchener.

“It was a very organic moment that just played out as it happened, so it was great,” said Kyle Craig, co-founder of the Lighthouse Program. “The whole purpose of Lighthouse is to connect participants to the community and their passion, so for something to blow up like this and bring so much joy to our participants is really cool.”

Morrison was cheering on the Golden Hawks at their home opener on Sunday against the Western Mustangs not just as a fan, but a member of the team.

“I’m an ambassador,” he said. “So I’m working for coach Phillips and Kyle.”

Peter Baxter of Laurier University says Morrison is their newest recruit.

“We made him an honorary teammate,” he said. “He’ll be involved in some of our promotional activities and we’ll engage with him as a team. The guys have adopted him and love him as a regular teammate.

“Alex is going to be a big part of our success this year.”