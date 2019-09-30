

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - One person is dead and three others are fighting for their lives after what police are calling a "violent head-on collision" near Port Dover.

Provincial police responded to the crash on Highway 6 near Port Ryerse Road around 3:20 p.m. on Monday.

Three people suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. Two of them were airlifted to hospital. One person was pronounced dead.

"Unfortunately I am sad to say that one person is deceased as a result of this motor vehicle collision," says Const. Ed Sanchuk with the Ontario Provincial Police.

"So we are knocking on someone's door right now to let them know that their loved one is deceased."

So far, police say that the cars were heading in opposite directions on Highway 6 when they collided.

A reconstruction team is on scene trying to figure out exactly what happened.

Road expected to be closed until at least 11 p.m. to allow for investigation.

It's not yet known what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.