Violent crime up across the board in Guelph, tri-cites: Statistics Canada

New data from Statistics Canada points to a significant jump in violent crime in the Royal City last year.

That spike is attributed to a 26 per cent increase in reported assaults, and a 19 per cent increase in reported sexual crimes.

In 2022, the city reported two murders and two attempted murders, a large increase considering the previous year had zero murders.

Guelph Police Chief Gord Cobey said officers are working to solve what’s led to a rise in violent crime, but believes with Guelph being one of the fastest growing cities in the province, and being located so close to other large urban cities -- it can contribute to the trend.

“We want to be the safest and healthiest community in the country. We will work very hard with our board and our citizens to ensure we implement strategies and initiatives to provide the service our community wants and deserves in a way that’s safe and sustainable for our members,” Cobey said.

He included the possibility of crimes being committed by non-city residents coming in from nearby areas as well.

CRIME PREVENTION

Earlier this month, police proposed a plan to install 14 closed-circuit security cameras throughout the downtown core to provide automated surveillance and hopefully keep crime from happening.

“Add some safety for those that are shopping down there, visiting down there or carrying on their day to day business,” said Deputy Chief Daryl Goetz with the Guelph Police Service.

The cameras would be designed to capture incidents when they occur and assist in investigations.

“It’ll give us something to go back and look at what actually occurred that could be evidence for court,” said Goetz. “It could also be a deterrent.”

He added that by people simply knowing the cameras are there, it can help stop illegal incidents before they happen.

Cobey says the Statistics Canada report didn’t play a role in the security camera proposal -- but police plan to take all the necessary steps to make Guelph safer.

WATERLOO REGION STATISTICS

The report includes census metropolitan areas across Canada, including the tri-cities which have seen an increase in sexual assaults, robberies, and break and enters, among other crimes.

“The WRPS is committed to maintaining public safety within Waterloo Region and our members are dedicated to working 24/7/365 to investigate, solve, and prevent crime in the community,” said WRPS Chief Mark Crowell.

“As you know from the report, violent crime is rising in our community and these crimes have a significant impact on public safety and the wellness of everyone in Waterloo Region.”

Crowell said violent crimes involve very complex investigations that require significant resources and time to investigate properly.

“Often, significant challenges exist in successfully resolving violent crime investigations. Such factors often include multi-jurisdictional boundaries, an unwillingness of those involved to cooperate, technological complexities, and the requirement for judicial authorizations.”

Currently, WRPS is undertaking a multi-year recruitment strategy that focuses on addressing local staffing deficiencies.

The full report can be seen by clicking here.