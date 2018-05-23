

CTV Kitchener





One person was trapped inside a vehicle following a collision in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Police say at about 8:30 a.m. a transport truck and a vehicle collided on Fairway Road near the Highway 8 on-ramp.

Officials say the legs of the man inside the vehicle were pinned, leaving him trapped.

Firefighters spent half an hour working to free the man by removing the windshield and driver door.

They say he was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Information regarding charges was not available.