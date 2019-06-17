

CTV Kitchener





A violent altercation at Hamilton’s Pride Festival is under police investigation.

It happened Saturday at Gage Park, where police say two groups clashed in the middle of the park, away from the main events.

A police spokeswoman says officers escorted a religious group and members of the yellow vest movement, a populist group that originated in France, off of event property.

“I am disappointed with the events that transpired at yesterday’s Hamilton’s PRIDE celebration at Gage Park,” said Hamilton’s mayor, Fred Eisenberg, on Twitter.

“Hate speech and acts of violence have no place in the City of Hamilton.”

Several people reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen these incidents to come forward.

With files from the Canadian Press.