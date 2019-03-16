

CTV Kitchener





About 1,500 vintage hockey cards were up grabs Saturday at the Mennonite Central Committee’s Thrift & Gift auction.

Many were from the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Amoung them were 25 Bobby Orr cards, including two from his rookie year, plus three “Mr. Hockey” cards featuring Gordie Howe.

Other familiar faces included Darryl Sittler, Glen Sather, Guy Lapointe, Bob Clarke, Don Cherry, Reg Leach, Dan Bouchard, Terry O’Reilly, Craid Patrick and Tony Esposito.

The vintage cards were all donated by the Martin family.

Along with the Martin’s collection there was an additional 900 cards up for sale, as well as other items including a hockey stick coat rack and 1950’s toy hockey game.