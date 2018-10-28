

CTV Kitchener





Another vigil was held in Guelph to honour the victims of the deadly synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The vigil took place at Branion Plaza on the University of Guelph campus on Tuesday evening.

Over 100 people attended the sombre ceremony.

"It just means so much to the Jewish community and our message to everybody is, when there's so much hate and so much darkness, we don't fight back, we fight back with light, we fight back with goodness, and kindness," said Rabbi Raphi Steiner with the Chabad of Guelph.

Waterloo held its own vigil on Sunday.

It was organized by Spectrum which is Waterloo region’s rainbow community space.

“Whatever anyone can do to help someone out, to increase understanding and acceptance for one another; love for one another,” says Rabbi Moshe Goldman for the Rohr Chabad Centre for Jewish Life.

Saturday, a gunman barged into the synagogue before opening fire and killing 11 people, including a Toronto woman.

The 20-minute attack left 6 others injured and is one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in US history.

The suspect’s name is Robert Bowers and he is facing 29 federal counts.