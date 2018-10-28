

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener-Waterloo community gathered on Sunday evening for a vigil to support the victims of a deadly Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

The event was organized by Spectrum which is Waterloo region’s rainbow community space.

The president says news of the mass shooting left everyone horrified and wanting to help.

“Whatever anyone can do to help someone out, to increase understanding and acceptance for one another; love for one another,” says Rabbi Moshe Goldman for the Rohr Chabad Centre for Jewish Life.

Saturday, a gunman barged into the synagogue before opening fire and killing 11 people including a Toronto woman.

The 20-minute attack left 6 others injured and is one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in the U.S. in history.

The suspect’s name is Robert Bowers and he is facing 29 federal counts.