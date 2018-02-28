

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police continued their search and recovery of a missing 24-year-old Wilmot Township man on Wednesday.

Regional police said the deep, murky water of the Nith River is making the recovery difficult for search crews.

Police said Andreas Pfenning left his home to go hunting for geese Monday on his family’s property along the river.

Pfenning’s family members said they became alarmed when he never returned for supper.

Police said they have reason to believe the 24-year-old ended up in the river after reaching for something in the water.

More than a dozen people helped police search a 9 kilometre stretch of the Nith River near New Hamburg on Tuesday.

A vigil has been planned for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday in Kirkpatrick Park.