Dozens of people will be gathering at the scene of a barn fire in Wellesley Township that claimed the lives of hundreds of animals.

The fire broke out on Lobsinger Line on Monday afternoon. No people were hurt, but more than 400 pigs and 30 cows were killed.

Crews were able to save 19 cows from the flames.

Thursday night’s vigil was held by KW Animal Save, a group that says that the vigil is a chance to recognize that the fire was more than a loss of money: it was a loss of life.

It’s set to begin at 7 p.m., with one of the organizers saying there will be signs to share the message with traffic.

There will also be candles to light and the opportunity to say a few words for the animals.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage so far is estimated at $700,000.