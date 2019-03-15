

People banded together around the region to pay respects for the victims of shootings at two mosques in New Zealand.

Tears and plenty of unanswered questions permeated the crowd as people paid their respects at a vigil at Kitchener City Hall.

“These are our brothers and sisters, even if they are across the globe on the other side of the world,” says Younus Bendane. “We are still connected with them through our religion.”

The Muslim Society of Guelph had an open-door prayer, welcoming everyone to stand against hatred. Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie was among dozens who attended.

“Even if you have the whole entire city with you, supporting you, behind you, it only takes one person to do something like this,” says Sara Sayyed with the MSOG.

Additional security and police were present during the prayers.