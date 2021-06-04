KITCHENER -- Victoria Park was the scene of another outpouring of grief for the children whose lives were lost in Canada’s residential schools.

Many gathered in the Kitchener park Thursday evening and placed tiny pairs of footwear, toys, and candles out at the bell tower in memory the children.

One organizer of the event say this is not only a story that represents a dark chapter in Canada’s past, but also an ongoing struggle.

“We just wanted to amplify the youth voices as well because I don’t think a lot of people understand the intergenerational trauma that a lot of youth face,” said co-organizer Jack Forler.

Organizers add that the vigil represents every child who hasn’t come home, every child who has come home, and every child who hasn’t been found.