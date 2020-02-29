GUELPH -- Two men are facing first-degree murder charges after another man was stabbed during a fight in downtown Guelph.

Police were called to Tony's Billiards on MacDonell Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

That's where they found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed with a knife during the altercation on the sidewalk.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has now been identified as Nick Tanti.

The two other men involved in the fight reportedly fled down the street and were arrested by police without incident.

A 22-year-old man and 26-year-old man, both from Guelph, have been taken into custody pending a bail hearing. They are due in court on Monday.

A vigil was held for Tanti Saturday night at Tony's Billiards.

Friends left photos, flowers and candles on the sidewalk outside the downtown business. They then went inside for a drink in honour of Tanti.

Guelph Police believe a number of people would have been downtown at the time of the stabbing.

"Sometimes people shy away from being a witness in this type of thing," said Const. Mike Gatto of Guelph Police. "It is very important to come forward if you do have any information, it will really help us in our investigation."

The incident is Guelph's second murder of 2020.