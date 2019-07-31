

CTV Kitchener





The region is prompting renewed calls for drivers to be careful around the ION trains.

This comes after cellphone footage surfaced of someone driving down the LRT tracks in Kitchener.

"That could be fined under the Highway Traffic Act, which is a $110 minimum fine, and three demerit points," says Waterloo Region's Senior Project Manager Brendon Simon.

It could also result in an $80 fine for stopping, or parking, on LRT tracks.

Brad Fach captured the incident on his phone.

He and a friend were driving north on King Street and Moore Avenue when the car in front of them crossed onto the tracks.

"He committed to it, and went way up the hill and basically got stopped at that red light and was totally oblivious to what he just did," says Fach.

The region says King Street from Union to Victoria Streets is a known "hot spot" for bad driving habits.

It also says there have been 10 crashes involving the LRT system since it launched.