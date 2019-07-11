

Video from a dashboard camera shows a shocking narrow miss in Cambridge.

The video shows two vehicles pulled over on the shoulder for an oncoming police cruiser with its sirens.

It happened on Maple Grove Road on June 22 at around 5:40 p.m.

Then, as the two vehicles begin to pull off of the shoulder once the cruiser has passed, another vehicle appears in frame.

The third vehicle passes the other two in the oncoming lane, narrowly missing oncoming traffic.