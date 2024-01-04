Video shows smash and grab at Stratford jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash and grab robbery at a Stratford jewelry store as they continue to search for the people responsible.
In a news release Thursday, police said early estimates place the value of the stolen jewelry at more than $100,000, although the total is not known yet.
The robbery happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Paris Jewellers inside the Stratford Mall.
The video shows four masked people smashing glass display cases and grabbing fistfuls of jewelry.
Police said they were in and out in less than a minute.
Suspects smash display cases and grab jewelry inside a store at the Stratford Mall on Jan. 3, 2023. (Submitted/Stratford Police Service)
All four suspects were completely covered in black clothing, including gloves masks, and hoods. Police said they all appeared to be males of average height with slim builds.
They were last seen heading east on Ontario Street in a black four-door sedan – possibly a Chrysler 300 – on their way out of the city.
The two employees who were in the store at the time were not hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-271-4141.
Paris Jewellers remains closed Thursday.
Stratford police outside the Stratford Mall on Jan. 3, 2024. (Courtesy: Brett Gillespie)
WATCH Video shows smash and grab at Stratford jewelry store
