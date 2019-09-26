

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Aerial video from an OPP helicopter shows the search for a missing four-year-old girl in a cornfield.

Watch the full video below.

The video was taken Tuesday from Culross Township in South Bruce.

Provincial police were able to use thermal imaging to find the girl hidden in the rows of corn.

When police began to move toward her, she began running away. The helicopter was able to help police officers keep track of her.

They were finally able to find her just before sunset.

"Remarkable, excellent work. It's sobering to know how quickly a little person can get lost in a cornfield," said Twitter user Deb1Express.

According to police, the girl was unharmed and was returned safely home after the incident.