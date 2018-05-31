

Surveillance video has been released of two suspects wanted in relation to the theft of a tourist’s car.

The two people are seen buying pop and lottery tickets, and then they proceed to try to use the credit card again.

The surveillance video was taken at the Westmount Place Pharmacy on Sunday afternoon. Police say the woman seen in the video is known to them, and ask anyone with information about the man to contact them.

The car belonged to Laura Ramaekers, a Belgian tourist who had it stolen from her at Snyders Flats on Sunday. She later found the car while driving around Waterloo Region, and a 30-year old Kitchener man was arrested.