Victoria Street bridge reopens
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 6:51PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 29, 2018 7:16AM EDT
The Victoria Street Bridge reopened on Sunday evening after being closed for eight months.
The bridge over the Conestoga Parkway was closed since January.
Crews demolished it at the end of February then began to rebuild it wider as part of the infrastructure for the new Highway-7 connecting Kitchener to Guelph.
The nearly $19,000,000 project was finished ahead of schedule.