The Victoria Street Bridge is set to reopen on Sunday evening after being closed for eight months.

The bridge over the Conestoga Parkway has been closed since January.

Crews demolished it at the end of February then began to rebuild it wider as part of the infrastructure for the new Highway-7 connecting Kitchener to Guelph.

The nearly $19,000,000 project is finishing ahead of schedule.