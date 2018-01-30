

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





Though a day late, the Victoria Street Bridge is now closed.

The closing date was initially set for Monday but because of inclement weather, it was postponed until a day later.

On Tuesday around 7 a.m. crews began blocking off the road for the ten-month closure.



There you have it. Victoria Street Bridge is closed. See you in November! @CTVKitchener @KristaSimpson pic.twitter.com/pHahh7Vlgo — Marta Czurylowicz (@martaczurCTV) January 30, 2018

The bridge will be demolished in the coming weeks to build a larger one as part of the Highway 7 expansion project.

The bridge demolition is scheduled for Sat., Feb. 10 and is also weather dependent.